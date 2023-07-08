Are you looking for a one story living with an open floor plan? Well here you go, this 4 bedroom 3 full bath ranch sits on 4.75 acres in the desirable Marcellus school district. it was just newly built in 2020.The large private backyard will impress. You will be amazed with the master suite this home offers. It features a walk in closet, sliding glass door out to the large patio out back, tray ceiling and the master bathroom has a walk-in tiled shower with radiant floor heat. The kitchen offers granite counters, double oven, breakfast island and a farm sink. First floor laundry has a great sized closet for storage. The Great room features a tray ceiling and a gas fireplace. Also has an abundance of natural light with the oversized slider and transom windows. Another finishing touch is the custom blinds in the great room, bathrooms and master suite. The basement has been wonderfully refinished with an additional 1200 sq ft. not listed in square footage.You will find the 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom there. Lots of storage in basement and throughout the house. You will be in awe of the views out every window! Don't wait to see this one!! Showings start Friday July 7th at 12PM