4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $548,900

The quality of the construction is second to none and has all the space you will need from the living quarters to the oversized 2 car garage big enough for vehicles and other hobby gear or equipment. Enjoy the warm country feel with all knotty pine interior and hardwood floors throughout the home with tile in the bathrooms. Every room has a very open feel with the larger than average size rooms to move about without feeling cramped. With a newer 5 Zone Hot Water Boiler you couldn't ask for a more cadillac of heating systems. A Guardian by Generac generator powered by natural gas should you lose power automatically kicks on in the event of a power outage within seconds. Also includes a brand new Central Air Conditioning system as well as a new 40 gallon gas hot water heater. Relax on the beautiful covered porch and you can host a large gathering for family and friends for all your summer months get-togethers, as well as a very large Florida room for those indoor holidays. A pristine quality built log home on a very diverse piece of land with 44 tillable acres and approximately 10 acres of hardwoods for firewood, maple syrup production, or whatever else you may want to do. View More