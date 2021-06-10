The quality of the construction is second to none and has all the space you will need from the living quarters to the oversized 2 car garage big enough for vehicles and other hobby gear or equipment. Enjoy the warm country feel with all knotty pine interior and hardwood floors throughout the home with tile in the bathrooms. Every room has a very open feel with the larger than average size rooms to move about without feeling cramped. With a newer 5 Zone Hot Water Boiler you couldn't ask for a more cadillac of heating systems. A Guardian by Generac generator powered by natural gas should you lose power automatically kicks on in the event of a power outage within seconds. Also includes a brand new Central Air Conditioning system as well as a new 40 gallon gas hot water heater. Relax on the beautiful covered porch and you can host a large gathering for family and friends for all your summer months get-togethers, as well as a very large Florida room for those indoor holidays. A pristine quality built log home on a very diverse piece of land with 44 tillable acres and approximately 10 acres of hardwoods for firewood, maple syrup production, or whatever else you may want to do. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $548,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Owasco Country Club has changed hands on its 120th anniversary year.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
When a blurry chart came into focus, it was clear that a few Cayuga County zip codes were among the municipalities in New York with the lowest…
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.
- Updated
AUBURN — A special board meant to address properties that have been deemed nuisances in Auburn is set to meet for the first time this month.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department has charged two Auburn residents with child-sex crimes, one of whom was already being held on a murder charge.
- Updated
New York is moving toward easing its mask mandate for schools and using the same guidance for summer camps.
- Updated
A newly released state comptroller's office audit — which contributed to a 2019 criminal charge against the elected Owasco highway superintend…