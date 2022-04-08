4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $575,000

Completely updated farmhouse situated on 5+ acres in a private park like setting. Custom kitchen with bamboo cabinetry and Italian quartz counter-tops w/ high-end appliances.The eating area of the kitchen has an attached screened in porch. The formal dining room flows into a living room with a gas fireplace. Cozy family room w/ woodburning stove, cathedral ceilings with skylights, large windows that overlook the inground pool and large fenced-in yard. First-floor master has a full bath w/ soaking tub. Main bathroom has walk in shower, bidet toilet and heated tile floors.Paver driveway leads to an attached finished heated 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Property has spectacular landscaped grounds, 4 sheds, a 40x35 pole barn w/ enough land for horses.Unique hardscapes with poured Stampcrete and decorative retaining walls around entire pool/hot tub area gives the feeling of your own private spa! Located 8 miles from The Village of Skaneateles and numerous wineries/breweries/dining of The Finger Lakes Region. Owner is a license real estate broker