Completely updated farmhouse situated on 5+ acres in a private park like setting. Custom kitchen with bamboo cabinetry and Italian quartz counter-tops w/ high-end appliances.The eating area of the kitchen has an attached screened in porch. The formal dining room flows into a living room with a gas fireplace. Cozy family room w/ woodburning stove, cathedral ceilings with skylights, large windows that overlook the inground pool and large fenced-in yard. First-floor master has a full bath w/ soaking tub. Main bathroom has walk in shower, bidet toilet and heated tile floors.Paver driveway leads to an attached finished heated 2 car garage with epoxy floors. Property has spectacular landscaped grounds, 4 sheds, a 40x35 pole barn w/ enough land for horses.Unique hardscapes with poured Stampcrete and decorative retaining walls around entire pool/hot tub area gives the feeling of your own private spa! Located 8 miles from The Village of Skaneateles and numerous wineries/breweries/dining of The Finger Lakes Region. Owner is a license real estate broker
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the country's most popular fast food chains could be coming to Auburn as part of an effort to redevelop a chunk of real estate near the…
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office on Monday disclosed the identity of the person killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train on Saturday.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said that a man was killed when he jumped from a moving Amtrak train just outside the village of Weedsport …
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Traffic was the main topic of conversation when the Auburn Planning Board reviewed a proposed Grant Avenue development project that includes a…
Cayuga County is one of three counties in New York and 17 in the country with a high COVID-19 transmission rate, according to the Centers for …
Looking to remove some of the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Auburn nurse has started a business that helps clients remove something of theirs.
A judge has ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reconsider its decision denying the Cayuga Nation Police Department access to highl…