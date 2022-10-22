Welcome to Mark Antony's Magnolia Model presented in their exclusive new neighborhood, Baltimore Ridge. Designed with the Andy Ramsgard team this home will have a spacious open concept in first floor living with a surplus of finished area in the walk-out basement including an additional full bathroom. The well-thought-out floor plan providing a private owners suite with two additional bedrooms is great for everyday functionality. The covered porch off of the main living area is something not to miss with views of the beautifully wooded area as far as the eye can see with a lower-level patio below. There will be a landscape allowance provided for this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $799,780
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
The licenses of two of Cayuga County's largest child care providers are pending revocation by the state.
You might say there was a bad woman in Reba McEntire just waiting to come out.
Nine people were displaced due to a blaze in Auburn Thursday afternoon, according to the Auburn Fire Department.
An Auburn woman is facing multiple felony charges, including robbery and burglary, following a domestic incident in the city last weekend, the…
AUBURN — Vincent Stanley knows how dangerous it can be to work in a prison.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — A girl who had been sexually abused by an Auburn man for five years said in her victim impact statement that she is determined to not…