Welcome to Mark Antony's Magnolia Model presented in their exclusive new neighborhood, Baltimore Ridge. Designed with the Andy Ramsgard team this home will have a spacious open concept in first floor living with a surplus of finished area in the walk-out basement including an additional full bathroom. The well-thought-out floor plan providing a private owners suite with two additional bedrooms is a great for everyday functionality. The covered porch off of the main living area is something not to miss with views of the beautifully wooded area as far as the eye can see with a lower-level patio opportunity below. The home is landscaped will include a binder coat driveway as well. This home will be turnkey and ready to move in as early as July 1st.
4 Bedroom Home in Marcellus - $799,780
