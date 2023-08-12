Custom built, Magnolia Model, meticulously crafted by one of Upstate New York's premier builders, Mark Antony Homes. This exquisite new construction ranch is located in the new Baltimore Ridge development, nestled in the charming Marcellus village. As you enter the home, natural light gleams through the entire estate. The seamless open-concept design guides you from the inviting family room, through the well-appointed kitchen, and into the elegant dining area. The chef's kitchen boasts a huge island with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, and high end appliances. The dining space is enhanced by a tongue and groove cathedral-style ceiling and a sliding glass door to the covered porch. A stone gas fireplace with wood beamed mantel, and custom built-ins. In addition, the main level offers hardwood floors throughout and a primary suite with an oversized waterfall tiled shower. Two good sized bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry. The finished walk out lower level includes an entertaining area, bedroom, full appointed bathroom, and storage space. Oversized two and half car garage, Marvin windows and doors. Short walk to the village, don't wait to join the community!