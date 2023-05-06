BRAND NEW CUSTOM BUILT LAKE HOME -Luxurious lake living on Otisco Lake. This high end, energy efficient custom built home was completed in 2022. And offers 2,700 square feet of interior living space with four bedroom and three full baths. The tasteful nautical flare shines through in design and detail. Upon entering the main level you find convenient first floor laundry room, large walk in pantry and the perfect guest bedroom. The spacious combination kitchen and great room has a wall of windows that lets in an abundance of natural light and sweeping lake views. The kitchen is set up for entertaining with a large island, quartz countertops, custom two tone cabinetry and stainless steel appliance suite. The wood plank stairs take lead you to the second level here you will find three bedrooms and two full baths. The private king size primary suite has all the amenities you long for - serene views, attached bath and relaxing sitting area. There are several areas to enjoy lake life. From the designated patio area, the elevated sitting deck to the 50 feet of Garapa dock. The house itself is one of the few that sits close to the waters edge and is nestled on private Otisco Lake frontage