4 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $189,900

Enjoy all the space this 4 bedroom 2 bath country home has to offer. The lower level features a spacious bedroom suite with full bathroom and 2 walk in closets as well as a large family room with fireplace and sliding door to the ground level patio. The second level includes 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath with laundry room. The kitchen is bright and open with all new flooring and stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors open to the deck, perfect for entertaining with beautiful views of the countryside. The oversized 2.5 car garage has its own furnace and water and plenty of storage.