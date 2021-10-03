4 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $195,000

Well maintained 4 bdr, 2 bath raised ranch in a good school district. Snowmobile or car person's dream with a large 32x26 heated insulated attached garage. A few small items are being updated, the garage painted and a sliding door is replaced. Owner is local and likely to be able to meet pre-qualified buyers with serious interest for private showings. This is not a typical 1,300 sq ft raised ranch with a garage taking up half of the downstairs. Comes with stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, 65"tv, two pottery barn couches and beds if desired. Move in ready. For your awareness, in a somewhat unusual circumstance for being out in the country, the home features a shared driveway with a neighbor on an entirely separate piece of property behind the house. Homes are over 100 ft apart