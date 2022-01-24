HUGE PRICE REDUCTION, DFT, AVAILABLE FOR QUICK CLOSE! Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home with many updates and so much room for activities! 4 bedrooms total here, 2 on main floor with full bathroom and 2 on lower level with a 2nd full bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated! This kitchen had been completely updates with cherry cabinets, gas range, smart refrigerator and beautiful quartz counters! Hardwood floors on the main level have just been finished and shine throughout, reflecting all the natural light through the many large windows. Looking out those big windows you can look at your wooded view, apple tree in the yard, and your fenced area with inground pool! Attached to the home is a finished bonus room, a large workshop and a large attached garage. Outside you also have a large barn surrounded by acres of woods, trails, and even a pond with an artesian well!
4 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $304,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — The Auburn school board has been hearing from parents upset about the presence of a nonfiction young adult book in the high school li…
Today is the first day since March 2020 that tenants in New York state can be legally evicted from their residences.
Auburn homeowners received the new assessed value of their properties recently, and many of them aren't happy.
The following closings, cancellations and delays have been reported for Tuesday, Jan. 18:
Citing an increase in the demand for digital banking services over the in-person experience, KeyBank will close its downtown Auburn branch thi…
Auburn recovery organization Nick's Ride 4 Friends has named a new leader, and she comes from a local organization with a similar mission.
Todd Tanner is making a name for himself among Facebook followers with his almost daily photos of sunrises, sunsets, and scenic landscapes. Ta…
A hotel in Weedsport has a new owner, and will soon have a new brand.