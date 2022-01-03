4 Bedroom Home in Marietta - $319,000

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home with many updates and so much room for activities! 4 bedrooms total here, 2 on main floor with full bathroom and 2 on lower level with a 2nd full bathroom. Both bathrooms have been updated! This kitchen had been completely updates with cherry cabinets, gas range, smart refrigerator and beautiful quartz counters! Hardwood floors on the main level have just been finished and shine throughout, reflecting all the natural light through the many large windows. Looking out those big windows you can look at your wooded view, apple tree in the yard, and your fenced area with inground pool! Attached to the home is a finished bonus room, a large workshop and a large attached garage. Outside you also have a large barn surrounded by acres of woods, trails, and even a pond with an artesian well! There