4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $149,900

All the work is done in this 4 bedroom, 1 bath Village of Moravia home featuring large eat in kitchen, all tile bathroom, new windows, new carpet throughout, and plenty of living space.
Auburn police are asking for the public's help in finding whom they call "a person of interest" in the fatal shooting on Perrine Street last week.
The property manager for a smoke shop targeted in a police raid has turned himself in to the Auburn Police Department after an arrest warrant …
Auburn police say a woman who was previously labeled a "person of interest" in a fatal shooting last week is now considered a suspect in the h…
Auburn police are investigating a shots-fired complaint that happened in the area of Holley Street last Friday night.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Charges are pending in connection with a natural gas tank explosion Saturday night in Throop, the state Department of Environmental Conservati…
The Cayuga Nation is suing the operator of a new smoke shop in Cayuga County and his associates, claiming he's stealing business from the nati…
Partners Joe Plis and Sara Scollan were planning to open a business in the Auburn area when COVID-19 began. The pandemic took away those plans…
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
When Kerry Smith bid to buy Locust Meadows, a seized mobile home park in Fleming, it wasn't his first attempt to purchase the property.
