4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $184,800

Classic Village of Moravia 1900 Home with Front Porch Charm, Formal Rooms, Hardwood Floors, Big Windows and some original details! The property has 3 Bedrooms Plus, 3 & 1/2 Baths (1 and half in Garage Plus). Back Deck enters into the Family Room, then Kitchen with a Butler's Pantry (with 2nd Stove & Sink), Home Office, Formal Dr & LR, Full Bathroom and Main Level Laundry (no scary cellar laundry). Upstairs has wide landing, Owner's Bedroom, 2 Bedrooms, Walk thru Play Room (Or Home Office), and a Full Bathroom. The Garage Plus has a building-width Recreation Room with 1/2 bath upstairs, workshop, storage, full bathroom, room for 2 cars, electricity and water. Paved driveway with room for a basketball hoop & plenty of parking. Walk everywhere in the Village, water/sewer, high speed internet, close to grocery store, restaurants, gas station, Fillmore Glen St Park & Trails, Owasco Lake.