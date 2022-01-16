Welcome to this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom country home situated on .95 acres with an additional 8.5 acres included. The first floor offers a large living room that opens up to a spacious kitchen featuring new appliances, concrete counter tops, and new cabinetry.The second floor offers 3 bedrooms and a master on suite with a second deck overlooking the back of the property. This country gem is is a must see! Conveniently located for an easy commute to Auburn, Ithaca, and Cortland.
4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $289,900
