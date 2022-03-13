OPEN HOUSE - Sunday March 20th, 11-1pm. This is the one. A Grand, Stately Colonial with Historic Details, Formal Rooms and Smart, Modern Updates. Updated Kitchen & Baths. Main Level Laundry, Owner's Ensuite, Mudroom, and Closets, Closets, Closets. Front door opens to a remarkable curved staircase. Stained glass windows, wood floors, wide halls, dramatic tall ceilings, an Eastern Open Sitting Porch & House-width Back Deck. Main Level Features Formal Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry, Mudroom and Full Bathroom. Upper level features Owner's Ensuite, with Walk-in-Closet, Full Bathroom with separate Tub/Shower, hallway separates three other bedrooms, full bath and second staircase. Large level lot, room to run, simple above ground pool access off back deck, walkable to all village amenities, property is bordered on north by Mill Creek. Property has municipal water, sewer, gas lines and garage removal. The Double Story Carriage House with Workshop is pure potential.
4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $338,800
