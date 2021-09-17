 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $649,000

SITED ON 25 ACRES OF BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE OWASCO VALLEY. THIS HOME SITS OFF THE MAIN ROAD OVER 1300 FEET, VERY PRIVATE, HUNTERS PARADISE, IN-GROUND POOL WITH TRELLIS, OUTDOOR KITCHEN AND STAMPE CRETE THROUGH OUT EXTERIOR. HOME OFFERS 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME OFFERS VAULTED CEILINGS,FIRST FLOOR MASTER SUITE, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BASEMENT WALKOUTS OUT TO POOL AREA AND IS PARTIAL FINISHED.

