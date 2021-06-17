 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $69,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $69,000

4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $69,000

Bring your imagination and toolbelt to this large 4-bedroom, 1 bath Village of Moravia fixer-upper. Most of the major items are in good shape. Needs paint, windows, flooring and other minor repairs.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News