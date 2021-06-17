Bring your imagination and toolbelt to this large 4-bedroom, 1 bath Village of Moravia fixer-upper. Most of the major items are in good shape. Needs paint, windows, flooring and other minor repairs.
4 Bedroom Home in Moravia - $69,000
Related to this story
