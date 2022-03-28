Beautiful home has a lot to offer with formal dining room, large living room, first floor bedroom with bath, laundry, 2nd bath, all natural wood trim inside, a sitting cove (could be play area, study or morning room), and more bonus rooms. Second floor has three bed rooms and storage space. Plus many updates: hot water tank, well pump, pressure tank and all appliances, pool liner, carpet, flooring, electrical service, and lighting Outside there is hot tub building with pellet stove, above ground pool, partially fenced back yard with a huge dog house plus a smaller dog house, 2 car garage, workshop, and storage. Electrical service in the buildings. Several updates.
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $175,000
