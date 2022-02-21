4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $179,800

Welcome home to this country ranch offering 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Enter into the breezeway/foyer area with wood burning stove and deck off the back to your private backyard. Large eat-in kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and window over the sink to see no houses behind you! Open formal dining and living room with lots of natural light coming in; first floor laundry, hardwood floors, new vinyl flooring and paint throughout; Lots of storage space in the full walkout basement and two-car garage. Potential for additional living space in the basement. Newer roof and most windows 2015, new garage floors and sump pump. Conveniently located 8 minutes from the Thruway and Auburn, 3 minutes to the village, stores and pizza shop and 30 minutes to Syracuse!