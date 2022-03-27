4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $220,000

Beautiful home has a lot to offer with formal dining room, large living room, first floor bedroom with bath, laundry, 2nd bath, all natural wood trim inside, a sitting cove (could be play area, study or morning room), and more bonus rooms. Second floor has three bed rooms and storage space. Plus many updates: newer heat tank, well pump, pressure tank and all new appliances. Outside there is hot tub building with pellet stove, above ground pool, partially fenced back yard with a huge dog house plus a smaller dog house, 2 car garage, workshop, and storage. Electrical service in the buildings plus two additional properties come with it. Second property is an open lot and a third manufactured home is rental property (address 1756). Total acres for all three are 1.61 acres.