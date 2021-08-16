Incredibly Rare opportunity to own your very own 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths 1850's Updated Former Erie Canal Farm House complete with the Red Barn, Horse Stalls, Riding Arena, Chicken Coop, Fishing Pond and Outdoor Cabin w/ Bonfire Pit all located on 7.6 acres. Absolutely the most Perfect Place to Live your Very Best Life!! This Farm Home offers a Striking Enclosed Sun Porch to relax with a cup of coffee and watch Nature's Wildlife, Updated Kitchen and Baths, Thermal Windows, 1st floor Laundry, abundance of Closets and Storage space. Updated Electrical and Plumbing, 4 year young Roof on both the House and the Barn. The Pellet stove warms the entire house enough so that the owner has rarely used the existing Furnace. The Barn is large enough for a multitude of purposes, you choose! This Farm Home is secluded yet located close enough that you could Walk or Ride your very own Horses to Town or School yet the Thruway, Groceries and the Waterloo Outlets Mall are all close by! Port Byron is an Erie Canal Town full of so much History and so many unique opportunities. Owning this beauty is an opportunity that you will really not want to let pass by. Hurry & book your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $299,900
