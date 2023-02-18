SET IN THE HEART OF THE FINGER-LAKES WITH MORE THAN 7 ACRES OF LAND. WALK OUT THE DINING ROOM TO A MAINTENANCE FREE DECK TO A IN-GROUND POOL STAMP CRETE PATIO AND JACUZZI. THIS HOME OFFERS 3145 SQ FEET BUILT IN 2018 WITH 4 BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS. THE WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES KITCHEN, DINING, LIVING ROOM WITH AN ADDITIONAL FAMILY ROOM AND BEDROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR. THIS PROPERTY HAS EVERYTHING TO OFFER TO ENTERTAIN FAMILY AND FRIENDS.