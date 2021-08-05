Absolutely breathtaking views of Otisco Lake come with this home that is just over one year old. You own just under 200 feet of lake front property, your own removable dock and a brand new 24 x 24 pole barn that can be used as a guest space, for entertainment, or for storage! This home has a wide open floor plan but enough space to create privacy too! Inside you will find a spacious primary bedroom with ensuite and deep soaker tub and a second full bathroom with separate sinks. In addition, three great sized bedrooms! Amenities also include, large windows with abundant sunlight and panoramic views of Otisco Lake, one of the most sought after locations in Central New York! You will also find a walk in pantry, mudroom, beautiful barn door accents, and more! This home can be used year round or as a camp! Picture yourself enjoying campfires at night on the 1.58 acre wooded lot, fishing in the lake, fall foliage across the lake at the Finger Lakes Nature Preserve and so much more! The current owners have gone above and beyond to make this property a retreat from everyday life. This home is turn key and waiting for you to start making your summer plans!
4 Bedroom Home in Preble - $325,000
