4 Bedroom Home in Romulus - $1,250,000

Centered on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail -Enjoy each day Cayuga Lake sunrises! This beautiful open and airy home with -original home completely renovated with new constructed additions including Master bedroom & bath, full bath, laundry room and great room with vaulted ceilings-lots of sky lights and doors, bar for entertaining, wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and travertine floors, master bedroom with spacious master bath, three bedrooms with full bath upstairs, large finished rec room in the basement, wrap around covered porch, deck, central air, 107 acres, 60’ of waterfront with Dock & hoist. Well-stocked ponds with bass, bluegill, sunfish and catfish. Gazebo, detached Garage with workshop area & storage for your toys with additional over head door. Cherry, plum, apple and pear trees. Paved driveway from Route 89 to Varick Romulus Townline Road. The views are spectacular from this piece of property! This property offers so many opportunities!