Step into this charming lake home & out to the gently sloped private yard down to 100' of level lake front, dock and boat lift with forever views of Cayuga Lake. Charming Cape Cod style home has all the things you ever wanted in a Finger Lakes Lake home! Plan to entertain, room to cook in the generous sized kitchen with solid surface counters, curl up with a book in the cozy living room, enjoy lake views from the family room. 4 bedrooms, 2 are on the main level. Expansive lakeside deck with cabana offers more room to entertain or just relax as you enjoy your private lake front that includes level shale beach for swimming, dock & boat lift. 2 car attached garage and mudroom add convenience in all seasons. Walkout basement with 1/2 bath & washer/dryer hook ups is ready for your finishing touches. It's time to find your happy place on the lake! Offers will be reviewed after 12 noon Tuesday, Oct 12th.
4 Bedroom Home in Romulus - $529,000
