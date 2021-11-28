4 Bedroom Home in Scipio Center - $254,900

This country property has a farmhouse feel, but all the modern amenities, high ceilings, large bedrooms and over 2700 square feet. Situated on 3.8 acres, this home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms along with a large dining room, family room, and formal living room. Walking into the home there is a mudroom that walks into the large eat-in kitchen with an island and dry bar. Off of the kitchen you will find the half-bath along with first floor laundry. The kitchen walks into the dining room, living room, and cozy family room with a fireplace. The built-in shelves, woodwork, and hardwood floors throughout give a homey feel. The second floor is spacious with a center hall office space and 2 full common bathrooms. The outside space is great for entertaining with a barn, fire pit, nice back porch area, vineyard, and plenty of space. Make an appointment today!