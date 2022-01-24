 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $125,900

4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $125,900

Tenant Occupied - Due to Covid - Virtual showings only. An offer accepted will have the right for in-person showing within 48 hours. Studio apartment has separate entrance. Main house 4BR - 3Full Baths - 50 Year roof 8 years old - House has 3 gas meters for future hook-ups. 60 Day Notice once an acceptable offer is approved

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News