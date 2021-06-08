G R E A T N E W P R I C E! Truly impressive Circa 1880 vinyl clad colonial loaded with upgrades and charm. Updated Oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1st floor laundry/powder room combo, front enclosed three season sunroom offers wains coat ceilings and carpeting allowing you to sit and watch the world go by. Plush carpeting, crown moldings,hardwood flooring and a 1st floor office/den. The rear deck offers a privacy area to enjoy the warm weather. The full bath has been lovingly updated. A spacious detached 2 car garage (30 x 24) WITH A NEW METAL ROOF (50 yr. warranty)offers over 700 square feet for the handyman,craftsman or hobbyist-plus-a loft area for extra storage . Lovely Unilock style brick walkway leads to lovely lawn area with rustic split rail fencing. Updated hot water heating(2 yr) and gas hot water heater(2 yr.) Lovely privacy decking. The asphalt driveways are connected but separate-no need for maintenance agreement for driveway-not a common drive. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $129,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An Auburn man faces several weapon and drug charges stemming from a fight over a handgun last weekend, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Owasco Country Club has changed hands on its 120th anniversary year.
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing felony charges after police responded to a noise complaint and found he had an assault rifle with a defaced serial number.
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges after the conclusion of an investigation into cocaine sales in the city.
- Updated
A welfare check on a person on Tuesday morning turned into a situation where an Auburn man barricaded himself in a bedroom and schools in the …
- Updated
An Auburn man is facing felony charges in connection with a fight on Orchard Street Wednesday night that sent one person to a hospital with a …
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
- Updated
A winning Take 5 ticket was sold in central New York, according to the New York Lottery.
- Updated
Today we have a great childhood memory shared by Steve Fleming, as well as some terrific photos he sent showing life in the 1960s in Auburn.