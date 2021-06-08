4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $129,900

G R E A T N E W P R I C E! Truly impressive Circa 1880 vinyl clad colonial loaded with upgrades and charm. Updated Oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1st floor laundry/powder room combo, front enclosed three season sunroom offers wains coat ceilings and carpeting allowing you to sit and watch the world go by. Plush carpeting, crown moldings,hardwood flooring and a 1st floor office/den. The rear deck offers a privacy area to enjoy the warm weather. The full bath has been lovingly updated. A spacious detached 2 car garage (30 x 24) WITH A NEW METAL ROOF (50 yr. warranty)offers over 700 square feet for the handyman,craftsman or hobbyist-plus-a loft area for extra storage . Lovely Unilock style brick walkway leads to lovely lawn area with rustic split rail fencing. Updated hot water heating(2 yr) and gas hot water heater(2 yr.) Lovely privacy decking. The asphalt driveways are connected but separate-no need for maintenance agreement for driveway-not a common drive. View More