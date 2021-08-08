4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $137,500

Spacious home with many updates including roof tear-off- 2019, kitchen cabinets, tile and appliances-2012, upstairs bathroom-2010, water heater-2017. Some carpet, front doors, living room dry wall are less than 10 years old. Enjoy two enclosed porches and 2 decks- one overlooking the deep backyard with mower shed. Mudroom is conveniently located with immediate access to the downstairs full bath and laundry area. First floor bedroom or office with closet. Family room could also be used as a formal dining room. Master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling. Plenty of space to make this your own. Driveway is not shared. Delayed negotiations until Tuesday, August 10 at 6:30 pm.