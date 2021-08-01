Welcome to your new home, nestled on a quiet side street in the heart of the Finger Lakes Region. Walking distance to downtown with shops, schools, restaurants, public library and waterfront. Large 4 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for new owners. So much room to roam. Living Room to relax, library/office to work in. Huge barn converted to Great Room to gather and enjoy company. Updated kitchen with large dining room great for entertaining. 2 full baths completely updated and are beautiful. Enclosed front porch, just another space to relax. Fully fenced yard great for pets, children, entertaining. There is so much space to spread out and enjoy!! 24 hours notice for all showings a must!!
4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
AUBURN — An old conflict between an Osborne Street bar and its neighbors was brought before the city's new board for addressing nuisance prope…
- Updated
There is a lot going on at the Fingerlakes Mall!
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Cayuga County, and they are affecting residents of all ages.
- Updated
A month ago, it appeared New York had contained COVID-19. But it hasn't taken long for cases numbers to rise again.
- Updated
The signs for the Clifton Springs service area off Interstate 90 are bare. Some of the restaurants at the rest stop have already closed.
- Updated
A newly formed wind energy developer is in the early stages of planning a project in southern Cayuga County that could site up to 22 large turbines.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The Auburn Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating a 16-year-old city resident who was last seen in Syracuse on July 22.
- Updated
A three-car accident with injuries in Sennett was reported Saturday morning, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.