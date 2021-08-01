4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $149,900

Welcome to your new home, nestled on a quiet side street in the heart of the Finger Lakes Region. Walking distance to downtown with shops, schools, restaurants, public library and waterfront. Large 4 bedroom 2 full bath home ready for new owners. So much room to roam. Living Room to relax, library/office to work in. Huge barn converted to Great Room to gather and enjoy company. Updated kitchen with large dining room great for entertaining. 2 full baths completely updated and are beautiful. Enclosed front porch, just another space to relax. Fully fenced yard great for pets, children, entertaining. There is so much space to spread out and enjoy!! 24 hours notice for all showings a must!!