Great home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Nicely done kitchen, with formal dining room, living room, family room all with hardwood floors. Nice natural woodwork. First floor laundry. One bedroom on the first floor great for in-laws or guests. Garage has a studio attached could make a great man cave with heat and electric. Wood stove in basement could be used for heating. Open front porch to sit and relax. Also enclosed back porch. This home has plenty of room for everyone!!
4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $149,900
