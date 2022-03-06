4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $224,900

Gorgeous Historical 4 bed, 2.5 bath L shaped colonial located between Rochester, Syracuse and 2 Large wine trails.. Huge front porch welcomes you into this 3,296 well kept home. Current owner has done many updates including removal of all wallpaper and painted modern colors along with some shiplap. Stunning hardwoods on 1st floor with new gas insert in fireplace. Tons of natural light kisses each room with warmth. Main bath has been completely updated with new vanity, flooring and more. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and wonderful for entertaining. Take just a few steps into the dining room and you will find a wall of windows that compliment this gorgeous space. 2nd floor Laundry/Mud room is an added bonus of convenience. Lovely sized bedrooms with ample closets. A second stairway allows access to exterior of home. Huge 3 car garage, private yard and a did I mention the side patio. Located near the heart of Seneca Falls and walking distance to restaurants and shopping. You will not be disappointed with this wonderfully well kept home. Delayed showings 3/3/22 at 9:00 am and negotiations on 3/6/2022 at 3:00 pm