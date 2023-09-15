~ DESIRABLE LOCATION of PARKER ROAD - 4 Bdrm. 2 1/2 Bath 2600 Sq. Ft (Per Seller) 2 Plus Car Attached Heated Garage Sitting on 27.9 Pristine Acres. Open Spacious Kitchen w Center Work Island & Breakfast Bar, Plenty of Cupboard Space and Pantries w Dining Area Leading to the Spacious Family Rm., Front Formal Living Rm., Office, Half Bath w Laundry on First Floor. Second Story w Master Suite Plus 3 Spacious Additional Bdrms. & Full Bath, Full Partial Finished Basement to Add to Sq. Footage if Desired. PRIVATE BACK YARD GET AWAY, Step Out to the Inground Pool & Hot Tub for YOUR PERSONAL STAYCATION Enjoy Views of the Larger Pond, ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES w THE ATTACHED ACREAGE, Jump on the Buggy or Hike to Enjoy the GROOMED TRAILS & NATURE THAT COME W THIS PROPERTY. Apple Trees, TWO PONDS- Visit the Ducks, Geese and Herron at the Water, Safe Home for Wildlife... Easy Access to Restaurants ,Shopping, Local Golfing , OVER 200 WINERIES & BREWERIES!! Walk to CAYUGA LAKE, Close to State Parks, Marina's & Boat Numerous Boat Launches. Under An Hour to Rochester, Syracuse & Ithaca Airports. LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE FINGERLAKES !!