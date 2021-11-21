4 Bedroom Home in Seneca Falls - $84,000

~ Have You Been Waiting for a 4 Bedroom Colonial , One to Put Your Finishing Touches Too, New to the Market, Ready to Move with A Relaxing Enclosed Front Porch, Generous Sized Living Room, Formal Dining, Eat in Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator and Freezer, Plenty of Countertop for Cooking, Cupboards for Storage, Mudroom/Back Entrance Off Kitchen for Added Sq. Footage. Updated Full Bath and Laundry on First Floor. Four Bedrooms on Second Story, 1/2 Bath Area with Space to Add Shower or Tub if Desired, Finishing Work Needed to Complete. Park Like Yard, 0.24 Acre, Partially Fenced, Walking Distance to Mynderse Academy, Frank Knight Schools, Downtown to Shopping and Local Restaurants. - Original Hardwood Floors, Vinyl Windows, New Roof, Vinyl Sided , Upgrades Throughout .