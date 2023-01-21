4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,100,000

Build your dream home with Konrad Builders. The property is located on Amerman Road with incredible lake views, located south of the center of Skaneateles. The house is priced for a four bedroom, two and a half bath with a three car garage. Open floor plan, office, covered porch, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, the possibilities are endless! All in the Skaneateles School District. Call for building package details.