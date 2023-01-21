Build your dream home with Konrad Builders. The property is located on Amerman Road with incredible lake views, located south of the center of Skaneateles. The house is priced for a four bedroom, two and a half bath with a three car garage. Open floor plan, office, covered porch, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, the possibilities are endless! All in the Skaneateles School District. Call for building package details.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,100,000
