Exquisite custom built home with four bedrooms, five full and two half baths on 5 acres offering the finest materials and craftsmanship. The home has an eat-in chef's kitchen, enormous island with microwave drawer, second dishwasher, double ovens, Wolf six burner stove, gorgeous granite, beverage station with cooler, large built-in Thermador wine refrigerator. Oversized gas fireplace, walk in pantry, half bath, sliders that lead to an oversized stamped concrete patio with built-in fire pit. Second level offers the Primary suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in custom closet with heated floor, primary bath with walk-in shower, water closet, double sink and heated floors, two additional bedrooms with their own en-suite baths and custom closets, and laundry room. Fourth bedroom/office/gym over the garage has an en-suite bath. Partially finished basement with half bath and laundry and attached three car garage. Two out-buildings one a horse barn and the other is a steel garage fully finished in the past year with full bathroom and tiled shower, entertaining area, commercial built-in walk in cooler, second level with tons of storage, building is heated and cooled with four parking bays.