4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,749,500

This spectacular home with stunning western Skaneateles Lake views is impressive the moment you drive up to the property. Custom mission style home with cherry moldings has 4 beds 3.5 baths with a amazing lake access. Large open floor plan on the first floor takes advantage of the lake view and includes large office, mudroom, access to 3 car garage, bar with wine fridge, gas fireplace, and kitchen with tons of storage! Kitchen includes island, cherry cabinets, granite counters, beautiful backsplash, and stainless appliances. The outdoor patio is expansive and complete with outdoor fireplace, mature landscaping and beautiful sunrise views. Second story has 4 total bedrooms, outdoor deck overlooking the lake and hallway bath. Large master suite includes lake views, a bathroom with double sinks, 2 person shower and heated floors, and the huge master closet is any person's dream come true! It even has a separate laundry room off the master closet. The finished basement has finished space for a play room or movie room, workout space, and loads of storage space. This home is truly special and must be seen in person! Over 50' of amazing shared lake access and ability to hoist a boat.