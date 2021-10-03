Amazing Skaneateles Lake contemporary home on over 3 very private acres with 200 ft. of crystal clear waterfront. The entrance sets the tone of this retreat by guiding you down a tree and flower lined driveway and opens up to a brick lined circular driveway for beautiful curb appeal. The crown jewel of this property lies in the lake view off the large back deck which would be a great spot for entertaining or relaxing. With 3 levels of living, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, side deck overlooking a waterfall on the property, and 2 crow's nest spots in the home, there is plenty of privacy and space to spread out. With developments on the waterfront and updates inside, this home has tons of potential and will be an absolute family heirloom for generations to come.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $1,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman in her 30s is the youngest Cayuga County resident to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
The downtown Auburn business landscape has been especially active lately. Along with new businesses opening, two have relocated to the center …
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
All but one school district in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system has reported COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, according to data provide…
- Updated
As Cayuga County surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in September, the health department reported the fourth virus-related death this week.
- Updated
The partners behind Crystal Clear Life Coaching, a new wellness center in downtown Auburn, want to help their community reach its fullest, hea…
- Updated
Auburn Community Hospital will lose some employees due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but it likely won't affect services provided at the me…