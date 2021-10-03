4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $175,000

**Highest, Best, and Final Offers due Monday October 4th at 8:00 PM*** This charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in the Skaneateles school district on a private 1.71 acre lot. The first floor features a spacious living room with a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room, a first floor laundry area, a full bath, and a cozy kitchen. The second floor offers 3 good sized bedrooms and a half bath. The exterior provides a 2-story barn/garage, flowering gardens, and close access to the lake. Great opportunity to own a home with a lot of history in a highly sought after area.