Amazing Skaneateles Lake contemporary home on over 3 acres with 200 ft. of crystal clear waterfront. The entrance sets the tone of this retreat by guiding you down a tree and flower lined driveway and opens up to a brick lined circular driveway for beautiful curb appeal. The crown jewel of this property lies in the lake view off the large back deck which would be a great spot for entertaining or relaxing. With 3 levels of living, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, side deck overlooking a waterfall on the property, and 2 crow's nest spots in the home, there is plenty of privacy and space to spread out. With developments on the waterfront and updates inside, this home has tons of potential and will be an absolute family heirloom for generations to come.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $2,295,000
