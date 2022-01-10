Here is your chance to own a part of history! Historic Skaneateles schoolhouse has several upgrades including Samsung appliances, first floor master bedroom, new 200 amp electric, and comfort windows. The first floor includes open concept living room/dining with first floor master, full bath, ample kitchen, and large walk in mudroom with first floor laundry. The second level has 2 finished bedrooms, and space for additional bedroom and bathroom. The heated detached building on the property would make great additional space for home office, man cave, she shed, movie room, workshop, etc. The fully fenced private backyard includes a koi pond and deck. This home would be great for a family who wants to put a little TLC to make it their own. This house is located just 1.5 miles outside the village of Skaneateles.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $299,900
