Set on a coveted street in the heart of Skaneateles, this stunning and bright 3,000+ Sq ft Colonial offers the best of both village living & lakefront luxury. Sitting on 1.43 acres with ample, beautifully maintained outdoor spaces for entertaining, and a park-like, private backyard. In the backyard you will find an outbuilding, with a workshop on the lower level, and endless possibilities for the bonus space above (an art studio, office, or gym space). 72’ private lakefront is beautifully developed, featuring a charming boat house & boat launch. With a wonderful open layout, the finished basement, 4 oversized bedrooms, and 3.5 baths offers plenty of space for everyone. With the village shops and restaurants just down the block, and your own private lakefront steps away, this home truly let's you live where you vacation.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $3,500,000
