Creative Owner changed the floorplan. Three large bedrooms on Upper Level. Primary bedroom recreated from 2 bedrooms now has more space for the bedroom and a sitting area. Newly created attached bath revisited to capture SPA environment. Country kitchen has slider to large deck. All windows facing the backyard on Upper Level have views of Skaneateles Lake. Living room and kitchen on Upper Level. Lower Level has generous bedroom and half bath. Family room offers more natural lighting and walk out porch. (Lower Level finished square footage: 1702). Hot Water Baseboard Heat in main part of house supported by BUDERUS Boiler. Electric is used for heating area on lower level for plumbing. Lot sizes are generous enough to create gentle distance between neighboring parcels. Dead End Street. This part of Spafford is in the Skaneateles School District. High Speed Internet is available from Spectrum. Water Access is via Bockes Road, Public Access for Town of Spafford.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $334,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cannabis company Terrapin has announced plans to open a production facility in Auburn.
Auburn police on Saturday were looking for any witnesses or video regarding what they described as a "possible shooting incident" early Saturd…
A husband and wife who worked as pharmacists at local Kinney Drugs stores are suing the company for firing them after they refused to administ…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
Auburn High's varsity football game scheduled for this Friday against Fayetteville-Manlius has been canceled.
A Cayuga County woman has died of COVID-19, the second virus-related fatality in October and the 105th since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Dia Carabajal, a professor at Cayuga Community College and chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee, repeatedly used her college email …
An Auburn native has turned his first-place finish at a local business competition into a new local marketing and graphic design company.
Three people were taken to a hospital after a two-car accident in Locke on Friday night, Cayuga County 911 dispatchers said.