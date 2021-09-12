Creative Owner changed the floorplan. Three large bedrooms on Upper Level. Primary bedroom recreated from 2 bedrooms now has more space for the bedroom and a sitting area. Newly created attached bath revisited to capture SPA environment. Country kitchen has slider to large deck. All windows facing the backyard on Upper Level have views of Skaneateles Lake. Living room and kitchen on Upper Level. Lower Level has generous bedroom and half bath. Family room offers more natural lighting and walk out porch. (Lower Level finished square footage: 1702). Hot Water Baseboard Heat in main part of house supported by BUDERUS Boiler. Electric is used for heating area on lower level for plumbing. Lot sizes are generous enough to create gentle distance between neighboring parcels. Dead End Street. This part of Spafford is in the Skaneateles School District. High Speed Internet is available from Spectrum. Water Access is via Bockes Road, Public Access for Town of Spafford.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $339,900
