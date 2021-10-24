Rare find in this 40 plus acre well built farmette , from the mostly open rolling country acres, ideal for horses, or other livestock, to the woods and the (formerly) stocked pond. The spacious 4 bedroom home with bright open eat-in kitchen with pastoral views over the back deck and sunset. one bedroom , formal living room, office and front room round out the main floor with 3 bedrooms on second floor. Start your plants early in the sunroom just off the kitchen. Imagine all the fruits, flowers and vegetable you can grow in the fertile soils. The spacious multi stalled barn with hay and grain loft is the ideal size for a few horses or goats with an open level dressage ring awaiting you. Take a stroll along the laneway and fields in the cool of the summer and watch the colors come alive in the Autumn sun. Enjoy all the seasonal luxuries of one of New York's finest Finger Lakes- just minutes from the Village of Skaneateles located on East Lake Road. NO SHOWINGS/NEGOTIATIONS UNTIL SUNDAY 10/24/21.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $395,000
