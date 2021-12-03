This wonderful Colonial presents beautifully: bright, fresh, spacious, warm & welcoming. Wonderful layout w/a 2 story foyer & open stairway, open kitchen family room, living room that currently doubles as a great playroom, formal dining room, updated mudroom, 4 generously sized bedrooms with 2 updated bathrooms, and a wonderful neighborhood. The parklike yard offers both woods & open grass, a beautiful heated pool with a large patio & deck. This is one of the few neighborhoods in the Skaneateles school district providing dead-end roads with a close proximity to the village.
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Multiple juvenile defendants face charges after they were found last week by Auburn police in a stolen vehicle.
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
When it comes to food, malls are known for pizza, burgers, maybe Chinese and not much else.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
A GoFundMe has been launched for a woman in the critical care unit at Auburn Community Hospital.
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
AUBURN — People on both sides of Genesee Street in Auburn greeted the city's first holiday parade in two years with cheers.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
Bells will be ringing and glasses will be clinking this weekend at Prison City Brewing when it hosts a new holiday market event.
AUBURN — There's a new convenience store in the former 7-Eleven on State Street, and its name is a nod to the famed Slurpee chain.