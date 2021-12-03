 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $525,000

This wonderful Colonial presents beautifully: bright, fresh, spacious, warm & welcoming. Wonderful layout w/a 2 story foyer & open stairway, open kitchen family room, living room that currently doubles as a great playroom, formal dining room, updated mudroom, 4 generously sized bedrooms with 2 updated bathrooms, and a wonderful neighborhood. The parklike yard offers both woods & open grass, a beautiful heated pool with a large patio & deck. This is one of the few neighborhoods in the Skaneateles school district providing dead-end roads with a close proximity to the village.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News