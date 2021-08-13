4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $599,900

This property is right out of a magazine! Preserving the character of the early 1800s w/the exposed brick walls, hand hewn beams, high ceilings & gas fireplace w/stone hearth, this house has been entirely renovated w/all new electric, plumbing, windows, doors, kitchen & baths and a wonderful guest apartment. The 1st floor boasts an open floor plan w/large living room extending to the kitchen & dining area and to a stunning 12' X 20' heated sunroom. The kitchen/dining area offers an island, granite countertops, cherry & maple cabinetry, gas stove, pot filler. The 2nd floor boasts 3 charming BRs plus a small room that could serve as a nursery/office. The bath w/original clawfoot tub & separate shower has heated floors. For your visitors, there is a 1 BR guest apartment above the heated garage w/its own entrance, laundry, gas stove & balcony. With a Nantucket spirit, the indoor spaces of this property seamlessly blend to the outdoor spaces with wrap around decks, open porches, balconies and an incredibly beautiful & private backyard. It is hard to believe that you are in the heart of the village with the lake & restaurants steps away. Delayed negotiations, offers due Sunday 8/15, 5pm.