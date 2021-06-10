 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $599,900

Location, location, location, Leith Ave!!! Easy walk to schools, restaurants and shops. This 4bd 2.1ba features rare Village gorgeous backyard, hardwoods, new baths, first floor office, laundry, large family room and kitchen/eating area w ss refrigerator and granite counters, master suite, front and back stairways, large deck, new landscaping, and plenty of updates. This will NOT last! *House is sold AS-IS* View More

