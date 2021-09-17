4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $6,100,000

Magnificent Village Waterfront parcel with unparalleled views of the lake offers 4.8 acres on 269' of Prime Waterfront with a Original Old Boat House and two out buildings which can be used for Construction office sites. Rare opportunity to create your own Private lake home within walking distance to the Village center, Restaurants, and Shops. This is the only Waterfront building lot in the village on the lake. A very special setting to make treasured memories that will last a lifetime.