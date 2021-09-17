 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $6,100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $6,100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $6,100,000

Magnificent Village Waterfront parcel with unparalleled views of the lake offers 4.8 acres on 269' of Prime Waterfront with a Original Old Boat House and two out buildings which can be used for Construction office sites. Rare opportunity to create your own Private lake home within walking distance to the Village center, Restaurants, and Shops. This is the only Waterfront building lot in the village on the lake. A very special setting to make treasured memories that will last a lifetime.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News