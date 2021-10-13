4 Bedroom Home in Skaneateles - $649,000

Own your own private piece of Skaneateles Lake! This spacious four-bedroom colonial set on almost two acres is being sold with a separate 15-foot by 20-foot waterfront parcel. Enjoy spending time on your own private dock and appreciate the ability to hoist your boat or jet-ski for easy access. The house has gorgeous lake views from an open concept kitchen, dining and living room area as well as from three of the four upstairs bedrooms. There is plenty of space here from the oversized recreation room to the large owner’s suite. Store your boats and water gear in the spacious three car garage or additional garage bay off the walk out basement. The private back-yard is bordered by a beautiful creek. Relax on the oversized patio while enjoying the babbling creek and stunning lake views! The property is only a short drive away from all that the Village of Skaneateles has to offer. Home is located within the award-winning Skaneateles School District.